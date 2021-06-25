METS mobile vaccination clinic announces new schedule

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department is extending the METS Mobile vaccination clinic and have announced changes to the clinics schedule.

In July the locations of the METS mobile clinics are changing, and special events have been added to the calendar for July and August. The clinic is scheduled to be at these locations on these days:

Tuesdays from July 6 – August 24: Ruler Foods on North First Avenue from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Simpson’s Grocery on Covert Avenue from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursdays from July 8 – August 26: 670 Lincoln Avenue, across from Lincoln School from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Economy Grocery on North Fulton Avenue from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

July 17: The Vanderburgh County Humane Society from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 29: The Hola Latino Festival at Bosse Field from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



