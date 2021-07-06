METS mobile vaccine clinic returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The METS mobile vaccine clinic is back up and running.

On Tuesdays, it will stop by Ruler Foods on North First Avenue from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Following that, the clinic will move to Simpson’s Grocery on Covert Avenue from 12:30-3:30 p.m. On Thursdays, the mobile clinic will be on Lincoln Avenue across from Lincoln School from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Then it will move to the Economy Grocery on North Fulton Avenue from 12:30-3:30 p.m. This schedule will run until August 26.

The clinic is also setting up on the weekends. Vaccinations will be available on July 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Vanderburgh County Humane Society and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.,m. on August 29 at Bosse Field.