METS offering shuttles to Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – METS will begin shuttling people from the METS terminal in downtown Evansville to West Franklin Street at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Shuttles will run every 30 minutes and the shuttle will bring you home. The last shuttle will leave the Fall Festival at 10:30 p.m. It only costs 75 cents, which is standard bus fare.

There is also a lunch shuttle scheduled if you’re planning on having lunch at the festival this week. That shuttle runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.