METS to offer lunchtime and evening service to Fall Fest

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Looking to go to Fall Festival but don’t want to worry about parking? Take the bus! The City of Evansville is offering shuttle service during the afternoon and evening during Fall Festival.

The lunchtime service will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The standard bus fare applies for all passengers. There will be a pick up/drop off every half hour from CK Newsome on the ‘back 40’, the Civic Center, at the exit parking lot at 9th Street, and near the flagpoles on MLK Blvd. The shuttle will pick up/drop off at the Temporary Bus Stop corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave. on the quarter hour, with the first drop off at 11:15 a.m. the last departure is at 1:45 p.m.

The route for the Fall Festival Lunch Shuttle will be as follows:

Pick up/drop off on the West side of the C.K. Newsome Community Center, through the “back 40” parking

lot on and along Locust St., turn right into parking area in front of the Civic Center proceed to Martin

Luther King, Jr. Blvd., pick up/drop off near the flagpoles on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., turn left on

Vine St., turn right on Second St., turn right on Fulton Ave., turn left on Lloyd Expressway, turn right on

Wabash Ave., turn right on W. Franklin St. pick up/drop off at the temporary bus stop on the corner of

W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave., take W. Franklin St. to Fulton Ave., turn right on Fulton Ave., turn left

on Second St., turn left on Sycamore St., and turn right on Elsas St. to arrive back at the C.K. Newsome

Community Center and the “back 40” parking lot and front of Civic Center on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The evening shuttle will run from Monday through Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. It will go from the downtown transfer terminal at Lynch Road to a temporary bus stop on the corner of W. Franklin and Wabash Ave. The service will be available Monday-Thursday until 10:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m.