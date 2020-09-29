EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will soon resume limited evening service in a couple of weeks.

Starting October 12, METS will operate nine routes Monday through Saturday, from 6:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Howell-Mary

Stringtown-First

Walnut-Lynch

Lincoln

Washington

Covert

Riverside

East Connection

Shoppers Shuttle

The transit will continue to operate the following Sunday routes from 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Howell-Mary

Stringtown

Lincoln

Covert/Riverside

East Connection

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, transportation officials scaled back on the number of routes, and increased the number of buses on the same route.

