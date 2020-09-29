EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will soon resume limited evening service in a couple of weeks.
Starting October 12, METS will operate nine routes Monday through Saturday, from 6:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.
- Howell-Mary
- Stringtown-First
- Walnut-Lynch
- Lincoln
- Washington
- Covert
- Riverside
- East Connection
- Shoppers Shuttle
The transit will continue to operate the following Sunday routes from 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Howell-Mary
- Stringtown
- Lincoln
- Covert/Riverside
- East Connection
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, transportation officials scaled back on the number of routes, and increased the number of buses on the same route.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 29, 2020)
