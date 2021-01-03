MFD: One person detained after two-vehicle accident

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Masonville Fire Department says one person was detained after a two-vehicle accident in Daviess County Sunday.

Crew were sent to the accident in the 7000 block of US Highway 231 in Masonville around 1:00 p.m.

Firefighters say one person involved in the accident left the scene and went to a nearby home. That person was detained shortly after.

No injuries were reported. Crews were on scene for an hour.

The crash in under investigation.







(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)