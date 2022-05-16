PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Masonville Fire Department (MFD) responded to a two-vehicle wreck near Philpot.

MFD says around 11:08 a.m. on May 16, it was dispatched to the report of a possible two-vehicle accident with injuries in the 6100 block of Interstate I-165 near Crane Pond Road. The fire department says first responders spotted two vehicles off the roadway, one of which that was on its roof.

MFD says one of the drivers was able to exit the vehicle before emergency crews arrived. Both north and southbound lanes were closed while the accident scene was active. MFD says one patient was transported by ambulance, and emergency crews were around for about 25 minutes.

The fire department says the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.