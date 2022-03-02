MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Throughout February, detectives with Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit (MHCVNU) were looking into a case involving suspected counterfeit Fentanyl trafficking, and had a suspect in mind.

MHCVNU says the suspect they were initially investigating was Amelia Purdon, 20, of Nebo. MHCVNU says Purdon had allegedly been trafficking suspected counterfeit Fentanyl pills, or Perc 30s, in Hopkins County. MHCVNU said that during the course of the investigation, a detective contacted Purdon and arranged the sale of Perc 30s.

MHCVNU says on February 22, Purdon sold suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills to a MHCVNU detective. MHCVNU says that after the transaction was complete, Purdon and her passenger, Jaylen Drone, 18, of Utica, were stopped and arrested for Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl). MHCVNU says during a search of the vehicle, Purdon had more of the pills on her person, and also a handgun was found in the glovebox. MHCVNU says Drone was additionally charged with Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

MHCVNU says that during the investigation, Purdon gave detectives information that resulted in a search warrant for a residence on Old Morganfield Road in Nebo. During the execution of a search warrant, detectives located 180 suspected counterfeit Fentanyl pills on a dresser in a bedroom, says MHCVNU. MHCVNU says that detectives also located an AK-74 style rifle and a handgun, and detectives were made aware children lived in the home with their mother, Madison Duncan, 25, of Nebo.

MHCVNU says on February 24, detectives made contact with Madison Duncan and her boyfriend, Jacorion Murray, 23, of Nebo, at another residence on Old Morganfield Road. MHCVNU says Duncan was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl) and endangering the Welfare of a Minor. MHCVNU says Murray was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl) and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.