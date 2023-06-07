HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new exhibit is coming to the Jasper Arts Center, and it needs patrons and volunteers.

Officials say the Michelangelo: A Different View exhibit will allow an unprecedented closeness to the works of painter and sculptor Michelangelo. Jasper Community Arts Executive Director Kyle Rupert spoke with Joe Bird and Gretchen Ross about the exhibit on Eyewitness News Daybreak. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

Michelangelo: A Different View will run from June 28 to July 25 at the Jasper Arts Center.