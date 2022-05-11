INDIANA (WEHT) – The Mid-States Corridor Project Team has announced an extension of the formal comment period for the Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).

Originally planned to run through May 31, the comment period will extend through June 14 for a total comment period of 60 days.

Comments on the DEIS and Alternative P can be made through:

Comment form at the Project Office on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus Vincennes University Jasper Campus Administration Building, Room 216; 850 College Avenue

Emailing info@midstatescorridor.com

The project website

The DEIS is posted on this website.