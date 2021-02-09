Mid-States preferred corridor to be identified this year

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Mid-States Corridor Project Team expects to identify a preferred corridor for the improved highway connection in southern Indiana this fall when the Draft Environmental Impact Statement is published.

The DEIS will compare benefits, impacts and costs of alternatives. Public hearings will be held after it is published, followed by a formal comment period.

The Project Team is identifying working alignments within each two-mile study band presented last year. The team is also modifying the alternatives to incorporate feedback from the public, including the consideration of upgrades to US 231.

More information can be found on the project website.

