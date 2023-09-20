HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The popular Henderson drug store, Midway Pharmacy, has shut its doors after being absorbed by Walgreens, leaving many customers in the dark as they seek to pick up their prescriptions.

The news was confirmed by both local Walgreens management and the Midway Pharmacy official Facebook page.

Eyewitness News spoke with one customer who went to the Midway location to pick up his medication, leaving him confused as he headed to the Walgreens at Brickyard Plaza directly across the street.

Midway says many of the staff have shifted to Walgreens and that customers can now pick up their medications at any Henderson Walgreens location.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Walgreens media team for additional details, though no reply has been given.