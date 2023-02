HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Leaders from both sides of the river came together on Monday to discuss the new I-69 bridge.

During the Evansville Chamber meeting, Senator Mike Braun joined local leaders to discuss the plans for the I-69 bridge. Senator Braun says plans are in the works to add tolls to help offset the cost.

Design for the new bridge will start in 2025. Construction is expected to start in 2027 and last until 2031.