WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Sheriff Michael Wilder and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced the retirement of Mike Dietsch.

WCSO says Dietsch has served over 23 years with the Sheriff ‘s Office and protecting the citizens of Warrick County. He served in several different roles while with the Sheriff’s Office:

Court Security Special Deputy

Motor Patrol Deputy

Motor Patrol K9

School Resource Officer at Castle High School.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office wishes Dietsch all the best in his future endeavors.