EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Mike Pence, the 48th Vice President of the United States, is going to be making a trip to Evansville this week for the upcoming Right to Life Southwest Indiana Banquet.

Pence will be coming as a special guest to the event. He’ll be joined alongside keynote speaker Abby Johnson, CEO and Founder of And Then There Were None.

“Mr. Pence has spent a lifetime advocating for the preborn and standing for legislation that protects life,” says a Right to Life Southwest Indiana spokesperson.

The event is Thursday, August 25 at the Old National Events Plaza. Click here for event and ticket information.