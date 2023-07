HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will speak at a private campaign event in Evansville on Wednesday.

The stop on Evansville’s Main Street is part of his presidential campaign that began last month. Indiana governor Eric Holcomb has announced his endorsement for Mike Pence.

