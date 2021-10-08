Miles, smiles and donations to Smile on Down Syndrome

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Most booths at the Fall Festival are non-profits, so all the money spent on food will go to a good cause. But there’s another way to give back at the festival over the next two days.

At the Sigma Tau Gamma booth near Gerst Haus, riders are taking turns riding a stationary bike to raise money for several organizations. They’re raising money by having people donate dollars for every mile on the stationary bike.

Sigma Tau Gamma was unable to do this last year because the Fall Festival was canceled, but in 2019, they were able to raise $15,000 dollars for Smile on Down Syndrome.