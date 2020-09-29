Military museum in Vincennes gets a new exhibit

VINCENNES, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Military Museum received a new exhibit Monday — a Russian fighter jet.

Nearly 12,000 of these jets were built by the Soviet Union and flown from 1959 until 1985 by nearly 60 countries.

Museum officials say U.S. pilots encountered these aircrafts over Vietnam. Officials say these types of artifacts bring things to life from all the different times of war.

The museum will refurbish and reassemble the MIG-21 jet before putting it on display.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

