Milk drive held at Deaconess Women’s Hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A different kind of drive-thru was held at Deaconess Women’s Hospital Wednesday as women came to donate milk for the hospital’s third milk drive.

Donations started around 10:00 a.m. and mothers who donated had to go through several steps to get approved to donate. Milk Bank representative Lauren Duncan says the donations will serve infants in need in several states.

When moms have extra milk, they can go through a screening process to become approved. We then pasteurize the milk. Test the milk to make sure it’s a safe product then we are processing hospital NICUs across the Midwest. Lauren Duncan- Milk Bank

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

LOCAL NEWS