Millie the Dinosaur moving to new riverfront home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Crews with Custom Sign began setting up Millie the Dinosaur at Mickey’s Kingdom along the Evansville riverfront.

The iconic dinosaur stood outside the Children’s Museum of Evansville for 12 years but had to be moved for construction. Millie was moved to Newburgh in 2018 for a makeover. Crews expect to have Millie up Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

