HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Starting Monday, June 5, a contractor plans to begin resurfacing on KY 351 and KY 136 in Henderson County plus KY 3199 in Hancock County.

Officials say the project in Henderson will start on Zion Road, beginning south of Deep Wood Drive and extending north to KY 1078, a distance of 03.50 of asphalt resurfacing. Smiths Mill to Geneva Road, extending east of Dam Road #48, distance of 03.90 miles, will also be resurfaced.

Indian Lake Drive, beginning at US 60 in Hancock County will also be redone.

Officials are encouraging motorists to drive cautiously, be prepared for stop conditions and safely pass workers and equipment. Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic control.