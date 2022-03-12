OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A bomb threat made against Apollo High School earlier this week led to the arrest of a male juvenile. According to Daviess County Public Schools Police Department lead officer Brad Youngman, the threat was made around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Youngman tells us the minor is responsible and being charged with complicity to commit terroristic threatening to the 2nd degree. The juvenile is currently lodged in the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

He is scheduled to be in court on Monday. Youngman tells Eyewitness News that the investigation is ongoing.