EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say minor injuries were reported after a motorcycle accident in the Eastland Mall parking lot near JC Penney’s around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police add the motorcyclist was cutting across the parking lot before hitting the back of a car, knocking them off the motorcycle. While the motorcyclist went to the hospital, officials say they suffered minor injuries.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)
- Families discuss potential Halloween plans
- Minor injuries reported after motorcycle accident near Eastland Mall
- New rule bans grass clippings, debris from Perry Co. roads
- Mt. Carmel man arrested for possession of 65 cannabis plants
- Livermore man charged with public intoxication, possession of controlled substances