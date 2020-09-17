Minor injuries reported after motorcycle accident near Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say minor injuries were reported after a motorcycle accident in the Eastland Mall parking lot near JC Penney’s around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police add the motorcyclist was cutting across the parking lot before hitting the back of a car, knocking them off the motorcycle. While the motorcyclist went to the hospital, officials say they suffered minor injuries.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)

