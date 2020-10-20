‘Miracle baby’ goes home after three-month hospital stay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville couple is back home with their newborn daughter, more than three months after her birth.

The baby was born prematurely, weighing a little more than a pound.

Adelee Antonella Hernandez left Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, in a wagon with her parents by her side.

“There’s nothing else to us that is more important than getting a baby to go home to their parents,” says Dr. Aaron Dewees, a neonatologist at Ascension St. Vincent.

“It’s a miracle baby,” adds Tobi, Adelee’s father.

This miracle baby’s journey started back in July in Mexico, while Miranda and Tobi Hernandez worked as missionaries. They returned home after doctors in Mexico said the baby could come early.

“It was interesting. Of course, there was not a lot going on at the airports or anything like that, so that part was very simple,” Miranda said, recalling her flight back to Evansville.

Miranda gave birth to their new daughter at a pound and three ounces. Giving birth during a pandemic wasn’t the only challenge this family has faced.

“We always wanted to have a large family. We have a son who was born when I was 6 and a half months pregnant in Mexico who did not survive. We have this little miracle here, and we’ve had nine miscarriages in between. So, it’s been a long journey,” said Miranda.

Since her birth, she gained weight and strength. The Hernandezes say their faith and the help of hospital staff got them through this emotional roller coaster.

“They turned out to be angels for us,” said Tobi, describing the hospital staff. “They have every little single detail they take care of it.”

“Not all the stories, not all the outcomes are exactly like we wanted in every situation, but to be able to have a go home date, to be able to come out here to say our goodbyes, it makes what we do, just makes it all worth it,” adds Dr. Dewees.

Miranda and Tobi say they want to resume their missionary work in Mexico in the future, but now want some quiet time with their new miracle baby.

“There has been some long days, but faith always picks you back up,” Miranda says.

