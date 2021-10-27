Miracle-Ear Foundation to provide 75 Tri-State residents free hearing aids

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – Miracle-Ear Foundation announced that they will be donating a free pair of hearing aids and a lifetime of follow up services to 75 local residents in need. The special event, Miracle-Mission, is the first ever to Kentucky.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation says they chose to do this special event in Central City due to the heavy coal mining in the area, and the damage that it can wreak on individual’s ears. Those who are selected for the free hearing aids will receive them Nov. 8 and 9 at the Central City Community Center.

Between now and Nov. 5, those in the Henderson/Evansville/Central City area are encouraged to apply for their free set.