HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A white mustang was found roaming Warrick County this weekend, but not one with four wheels and an engine.

Warrick County Animal Control shared photos of the horse Sunday afternoon, saying they found it near Kippel and New Harmony roads in the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area.

(Courtesy: Warrick County Animal Control)

Officials are unsure who the mustang belongs to and are asking for the public’s help in order to get it back to its owner. Animal Control says the horse comes from the Bureau of Land Management, who facilitates the adoption of wild horses.

If you know anything about the mustang, you’re asked to call Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200.

