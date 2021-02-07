Missing Dawson Springs man found dead off I-69 in Hopkins Co.

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) Police say a missing Dawson Springs man has been found dead.

Michael “Andrew” Dowd, 29, of Hopkins County, was last seen Thursday around 1 a.m. at a home on Wells Road in Nortonville.

KSP say they were contacted by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department around 1 a.m. Sunday in regards to a deceased man found off of the southbound lanes of I-69 near the 103 mile marker.

Arriving KSP troopers confirmed the deceased man to be Michael Dowd.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(This story was originally published on February 7, 2021)