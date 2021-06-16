Family says 1-year-old shot and killed just hours after they let her out in the yard

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a family’s dog.

April and Brad Short say their one-year-old dog, Raksha, was missing for a few hours after they let her out in the yard on Sunday. They say it’s not like her to wander so long.

They searched for her at the intersection of S 1100 W and W 800 S., outside of Owensville. That’s when they found her dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound on her side.

“There was a lot of emotions. I was devestated because she was gone and then I was angry because somebody shot her because I mean she was like the nicest dog and there’s no aggression. She was never aggressive. She smiled all the time.”

Short says it looked like Raksha was trying to crawl back home. If you have any information on this, you’re asked to contact Deputy Loesch at (812) 385-3496 ext 1526.