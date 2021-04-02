Missing donkey found near St. Joe Ave. and Mohr Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A donkey that has eluded Animal Control for the last few days has been spotted in the area of St. Joe Ave. and Mohr Rd. on Evansville’s West Side.

Animal Control officials say finding the donkey isn’t the issue, but convincing the donkey to come with them is the tricky part.

“We continue to try to get close to it, but it’s pretty skittish. It doesn’t let us get close to it. So, we’ll continue to go out in the neighborhood where it’s spotted, or if somebody else spots it then we’ll go out and look at it and try to see if we can be able to do a rescue of it,” said Todd Robertson, executive director for the Evansville Animal Care and Control.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)