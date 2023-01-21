GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased.

On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day.

Evansville Police Department handed over the investigation to Indiana State Police because his last known whereabouts were in Princeton.

Around noon on Friday, an Indiana State Police detective was searching along Old US 41 south of CR 150 South when she found Colbert’s vehicle under a bridge. Police say a man matching his description was found inside.

The next day, the Gibson County Coroner identified the man to be 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert. Results for his autopsy are still pending.

Officers believe that sometime during the night of December 9, Colbert was driving south on Old US 31 when he drove left of center, went off the road, dropped down into a deep ravine, flipped and landed near the bridge on Pigeon Creek.

“Anyone traveling on Old US 41 would not have been able to see the vehicle,” says Indiana State Police in a news release.

Detectives also believe that when the creek level increased from recent rainfall, Colbert’s car moved under the bridge making it even more difficult to spot.