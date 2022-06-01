EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – UPDATE: According to EPD PIO Anna Gray, she has been found safe.

A missing Evansville woman is believed to be in possible danger.

Zoe Watts, 18, has gone missing. She was last heard from on May 18, and her last whereabouts were in Evansville. She has been described as 5’7″ and 170 lbs.

If anyone sees or hears from her, they are encouraged to contact either the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896 or info@evansvillepolice.com. Other contacts include Anna at 270-339-8270, Shawn at 270-619-4420, and Chrissy at 270-619-2154.