JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker.

Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white female, 5′3″ tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to Indiana State Police, she was last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Equinox with an Indiana license plate of AJT923.

Police believe Harker is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Lisa Harker, you’re asked to reach out to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 812-354-6024 or 911.