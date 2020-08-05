Missing KY teen found in Nebraska, two arrested in connection to case

LEXINGTON, Ne. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a teenager reported missing in June has been found in Nebraska.

Nathan Baker, 15, was last seen at the Comfort Inn in Henderson on June 13.

Henderson Police say they received information that Baker might be in Nebraska and worked with authorities there to help find Baker, who was located Monday.

Katelyn Gish, 19, of Henderson and Moses Humes, 33 of Wheat Ridge, Colorado have been arrested in connection to the case and charged with contributing to the deliquency of a minor.

Both were booked into the Dawson County, Nebraska Jail.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)

