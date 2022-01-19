Missing Owensboro teen found in Texas, Colorado man in custody

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro teen that’s been missing since Christmas Eve has been found in Texas. Law enforcement officials say Alina Bartolon, 14, was found Wednesday evening by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Based on information they received, detectives tell us they were able to obtain a search warrant for the person believed to be with the Alina. OPD detectives say Emery Wayne Trombley, 21, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Wednesday in relation to the case.

Trombley was taken into custody for Custodial Interference based upon the warrant for his arrest, officials say. Police tell us Alina was unharmed and will be reunited with her family.

The Owensboro Police Department says they would like to thank the community for their assistance in the investigation, as well as the numerous law enforcement agencies who assisted.