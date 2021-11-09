MISSING TEEN: Beaver Dam Police searching for man who might be traveling with missing teen

BEAVER DAM, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities in Ohio County are searching for an Ohio County teen whom is believed to be with her uncle.

Beaver Dam Police say Amber Clare, 16, was last seen at her home on November 5 around 9:30 p.m. Sometime later that night or in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, she left with her uncle, Jacob Clare.

Jacob Clare has an active arrest warrant on file for custodial interference in Kentucky and Tennessee. Jacob Clare was last seen driving a gray Subaru, similar to the one in the picture below. He was traveling with Amber and a 3-year-old. They were possibly heading for the Smoky Mountain area.

Source: Beaver Dam Police

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Beaver Dam Police at (270) 274-7106.