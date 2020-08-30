Missing Union County teen believed to be in Henderson area

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold tells Eyewitness News missing teen Preston Rager, 15, is believed to be in the Henderson area.

Rager was last seen Thursday and was reported missing Friday. Anyone with information on Rager’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)

