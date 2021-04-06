Missing Webster County teen found

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT) – A Kentucky teen is home safe after being reported missing nearly one month ago.

Carmen Howard was reported missing in March after she was last seen at her home in Sebree. It was believed she may have hitch-hiked to Nashville, Tennessee but authorities were still searching the Evansville and Louisville areas.

Tuesday afternoon KSP announced Howard had been found, but they didn’t give any information on how she was found.

