Missing woman found safe

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Gibson County Sheriff Timothy Bottoms says missing woman Hannah Potts, 23, has been found safe.

Potts had previously last been seen near her home on Top Hat Road in Princeton and the FBI office in Indianapolis told Eyewitness News that agents in Evansville offered assistance to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office if needed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)

