JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe.

On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”.

The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department found the missing woman.

Family members on social media thank the public for helping them search for their missing loved one

“She’s been in contact with me and is on her way home,” said Ali Harker on Facebook. “Thank you everyone for sharing, we are so very appreciative to each of you!”

Law enforcement officials say that Harker is in good condition and the Silver Alert has been cancelled.