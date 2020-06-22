Mission BBQ selling refillable cup to support Honor Flight

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Mission BBQ has begun selling Honor Flight Network refillable cups, with proceeds going to Honor Flight hubs like the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana. The cups go on sale Monday and continue through August 10.

All Honor Flights across the nation have been postponed for the rest of 2020. Honor Flight of Southern Indiana receives $2 for each cup purchased from Mission BBQ in Evansville.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)