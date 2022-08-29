EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mississippi woman was arrested after an investigation into a plan to traffick drugs into Branchville Correctional Facility.

Police said Corey Gunn, 28, would get frequent calls from her incarcerated boyfriend discussing trafficking contraband into the prison.

According to court records, Gunn told her boyfriend, Reginald Prather, that a woman agreed to take the drugs to southern Indiana but wanted to be paid $500 upfront.

In March, police said they stopped that woman, identified as Lizbeth Villagrana, in Evansville and found fentanyl powder in her SUV.

Detectives said that in recorded phone calls, Prather said if the drugs made it into the prison, he would make a profit anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

Gunn was arrested and charged with dealing a controlled substance.

She’s being held in the Vanderbugh County Jail on no bond.

Police said this is an active investigation and more arrests are expected.