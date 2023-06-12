HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Missoula Children’s Theatre will host auditions for their upcoming production of The Princess and The Pea on June 12 at Washington Middle School. Organizers say that those who are auditioning should arrive at 9:15 a.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours of audition. Some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the auditions.

There are approximately 50-60 roles available for local students. All students entering 1st through 8th grade are encouraged to audition. No advanced preparation is necessary. Rehearsals will be conducted thought the week, for approximately 4 hours each day.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre and has been touring the world extensively for more than 40 years. The Theatre’s residency is brought to Evansville by the EVSC Foundation with support from the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana and the Mesker Music Trust.

The Princess and the Pea will be presented on June 17, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Washington Middle School. To learn more information, visit the EVSC website.