DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro police arrest a Missouri man after a report of juvenile sexual assault Monday.

Police say Christopher Bertolett, 53, of Ballwin, MO reached out to a 14-year old girl on social media and arranged to meet at a nearby hotel.

Officers caught Bertolett as he was checking out of the hotel and planned to leave town.

He now faces charges of third degree rape.