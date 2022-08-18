EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car.

The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit states that dispatch told officers the car was running, but the caller was concerned and believed the situation was odd.

An officer on scene said they saw the child in the backseat and it looked as if she had been crying for a while. The officer opened the door to make sure the child wasn’t injured. According to an affidavit, the officer also noticed the child’s hair was sweaty.

Dylan Skaggs, the owner of the vehicle, came outside and spoke with the officer, police say. The affidavit states that Skaggs told police he was the father and the Jeep was his. Police say when asked how long the child was in the car, his best guess was “20 to 30 minutes, maybe 40”. According to an affidavit, when asked if he thought that was okay, Skaggs replied “it’s not ideal”. Skaggs was then taken into custody.

EPD says they went inside the restaurant and arrested the mother of the child, Madison Costello. Police say she told them that she knew her child was left unattended in the car. Police then went back into the Mister B’s and talked with a manager.

The affidavit states that the manager told police that it wasn’t uncommon for the parents to leave their child in the car, and sometime the pair would bring their child inside for the manager to tend to her.

According to the affidavit, the manager claimed that an employee was fired for confronting the parents for leaving their child in the car unattended. Child Protective Services says they will be doing a report and it was fine to release the child to the grandmother.

‘Mister B’s Pizza & Wings Evansville’ released this statement regarding the incident Thursday afternoon:

“We are deeply concerned by the recent allegations surrounding the child welfare incident involving two of our employees. Mister B’s Pizza & Wings is committed to being a safe and inclusive workplace for all, including those with children. We want to assure everyone that we have always kept the accused employees scheduled on alternate shifts and would never condone any form of child endangerment. In this specific instance, the father was not scheduled to work nor was he expected to be at work when the alleged incident took place. In addition, we have never terminated an employee for whistleblowing. The reported comments related to wrongful termination are false.

At Mister B’s, we strive to provide exceptional customer experiences through high quality food and beverage, outstanding service, and unparalleled entertainment while making positive impacts on our employees and communities. We are currently working with our teams to determine the best course of action, and we want our valued customers and community members to know that this event will be addressed and steps will be taken to prevent any situation like this from happening again.”

Dylan C. Skaggs and Madison A. Costello were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a “Family Offense – Neglect of Dependent/Child Violations” charge. Both have since bonded out of the jail.