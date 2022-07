OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Mister B’s is heading east for its newest location in the Tri-State. Realtor Jim Estes said the restaurant will set up in Owensboro at the site of the old Maloney’s, just off of highway 54.

The site’s been empty since Maloney’s closed at the end of 2018. This will be the fifth location for the restaurant.

Mister B’s is already in Henderson, Evansville with more locations in Bowling Green and Murray.