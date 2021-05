GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – The trial of Jacob Wilson has been delayed until next Monday. A mistrial was declared just hours after jury selection began Monday morning.

Wilson is accused in the 2018 Buckskin murder of Sam Bethe.

Police say Bethe had been shot and his home set on fire afterwards. Wilson and an accomplice, Ashley Robling, were found days later near the Illinois-Missouri state line.

Robling pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.