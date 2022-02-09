DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – New information on a murder case out of Daviess County.

On February 8, a mistrial was declared in the case related to a deadly accident more than four years ago. Robert Garner was 18 years old in September of 2017, when the sheriff’s office says he crashed off of highway 60 near Maceo, and eventually landed in a lake. Garner’s passenger, 21-year-old Cody Glover, died. At the time, investigators had said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Eyewitness News has learned from Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith that his department is investigating a claim of jury tampering in connection with the mistrial.