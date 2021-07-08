Mistrial in case against former Gibson County Clerk accused of pulling a gun on a man

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) The trial against James Morrow, the former Gibson County Clerk, has been declared a mistrial. Morrow was facing three felony charges including battery with a deadly weapon, after authorities say he got into a fight with a man outside Sam’s Food Mart in Princeton.

According to report, Morrow walked away from the fight, but came back with a pistol and pointed it at the man.

The case was handed over to the jury Wednesday, but they couldn’t come to a unanimous decision, leading to a hung jury. Prosecutors have not yet said if they will seek a new trial.