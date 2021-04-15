Mistrial declared in Posey Co. attempted murder case

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A mistrial is declared in a Posey County attempted murder case.

Kyle Butler is accused of firing about a dozen shots from an assault rifle out the back of an SUV at another vehicle in Mt. Vernon in January of 2018. At least one person was injured in that incident.

Butler was arrested about a month later in Las Vegas.

His trial started Monday, but it ended when prosecutors submitted a report the defense says it had not seen.

Butler’s new trial is set for August 3.

(This story was originally published on April 15, 2021)