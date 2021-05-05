Mobile COVID vaccine clinic now traveling around Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A new mobile vaccination clinic is going around Evansville. Wednesday was the first day for the mobile clinic. It stopped by Hartke Pool during Feed Evansville’s weekly food share event.

The Reopen Evansville Task Force partnered with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and METS to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to people who may not be able to otherwise get out to a vaccination site.

“We’ll continue to do these neighborhood clinics for the next two months and hopefully even beyond,” says Joe Griese with the VCHD, “So that we make sure that we’re providing this resource in the areas as much as possible to make sure all the barriers are removed from people to receive the vaccine as easily as possible.”

The mobile unit is offering the Moderna vaccine so anyone making use of the mobile clinic will have a second shot in four weeks. Click to see the full schedule for the mobile vaccine clinic.